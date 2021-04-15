Advertisement

Ex-police chief in central Kansas convicted in stalking case

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former central Kansas police chief of several felony counts brought against him in a domestic stalking case.

A Reno County jury found Brian Treaster guilty Wednesday of stalking and criminal threat, as well as misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order and battery, the Hutchinson News reported. Treaster was acquitted of two counts each of phone harassment and disorderly conduct and a second count of violating a protection order.

The stalking and protection order violation charges stemmed from an April 2019 incident in which Treaster confronted his ex-wife at her workplace while he was still the Bushton police chief. The criminal threat and battery charges were filed after Treaster confronted and shoved the woman’s boyfriend in June 2019, while he was on administrative leave, then threatened the woman and her boyfriend later that day in a phone call.

Treaster is expected to get a term of probation when he’s sentenced on June 4.

