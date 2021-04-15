Kansas State Fire Marshal investigating fire at Dodge City water, utility building
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating after Dodge City’s utility and water building caught fire early Thursday morning.
There were no injuries and the total damage is unclear at this time, according to a release by the city.
Due to the fire public works and the airport staff are working out of City Hall.
Customers with service inquiries are to call (610) 225-8100. The existing number for service is out of service.
