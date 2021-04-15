Kansas State Fire Marshal investigating fire at Dodge City water, utility building

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating after Dodge City’s utility and water building caught fire early Thursday morning.

There were no injuries and the total damage is unclear at this time, according to a release by the city.

Overnight fire in Dodge City believe in City water shop on Trail St.@KWCH12 @ pic.twitter.com/ZoQZfrlMr8 — Chaser Ed ONeal (@EONeal51) April 15, 2021

Due to the fire public works and the airport staff are working out of City Hall.

Customers with service inquiries are to call (610) 225-8100. The existing number for service is out of service.

