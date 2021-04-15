More food donations distributed by Convoy of Hope

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday, April 15, marked the third Thursday of the month, which means the Convoy of Hope was out packing food donations into cars. The local representation of the faith-based nonprofit distributes the donations for people and families in need through a driver thru at the Bethel Life Church in the 3700 block of South Meridian, in south Wichita. The distribution goes until the volunteers runs out of food.

While this is an opportunity for people in need to get free food boxes, there is no requirement for recipients. If you know someone who is in need, you can pick up a food box for them.

“They just need a little bit of supplemental groceries to hold them over until the next payday. And then we have those that still have not found work and they’re still just trying to make ends meet as well,” said Stacie Cathcart with the Convoy of Hope in Wichita.

All of the donated food comes from the Kansas Food Bank. If you’d like to help financially support the food distribution effort, you can make a donation to the Kansas Food Bank. If you’d like to volunteer with the distribution, you can sign up here: https://www.volunteerkansas.org/organizations/convoy_of_hope.html.

