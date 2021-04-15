Advertisement

Rain tonight and Friday, snow northwest

Accumulating snow in northwest KS with rain elsewhere
Forecast snow amounts tonight through Friday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain is likely for most of the state tonight and Friday with accumulating snow expected in northwest Kansas.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is expected for places like Goodland and Colby. Amounts will decrease farther southeast.

Rain amounts of a half-inch to one inch are likely for central and eastern Kansas with locally higher amounts possible. Amounts will remain under a half-inch for southwest Kansas.

It will be chilly with the rain and snow on Friday with highs only in the 30s over western Kansas with 40s central and east.

Showers will taper off from west to east late Friday afternoon before coming to an end by the evening.

We will then dry out for the weekend as temperatures start to warm up.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Rain likely. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Rain, heaviest in the morning. Wind: NE/N 10-20. High: 47.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy; areas of drizzle. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 38.

Sat: High: 52 Cloudy and cool.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 38 Partly cloudy, warmer.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 40 Rain/snow mix, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 35 Turning cloudy; overnight showers.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 42 Cloudy; showers and some storms.

