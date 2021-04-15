Advertisement

Remains of Wichita sailor killed during attack on Pearl Harbor identified

The USS Oklahoma, sunk in the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, is shown here...
The USS Oklahoma, sunk in the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, is shown here during salvage operations in 1943. (U.S. Navy photo) (KOTA)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — The remains of a Wichita sailor killed during World War II have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Thursday that Navy Ship’s Cook 3rd Class Robert Goodwin, 20, was accounted for on Nov. 24, 2020.

Goodwin was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma located at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, a Japanese aircraft attacked the USS Oklahoma. The battleship sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Goodwin.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced said Navy Ship's Cook 3rd Class Robert...
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced said Navy Ship's Cook 3rd Class Robert Goodwin, 20, of Wichita, Kansas, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Nov. 24, 2020.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Goodwin.

Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.

To identify Goodwin’s remains, scientists from DPAA dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Goodwin’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Goodwin will be buried on May 14, 2021, in Topeka, Kansas.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested Dep. Tyler Brooks with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday...
Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman killed, man critically injured in Butler County crash
Info. on Child Tax Credit
Checks to families eligible for child tax credit on track to go out in July
Forecast snow amounts from Thursday night through Friday.
Rain and snow returning to Kansas
Police: 1 mom threatens another with gun at school drop-off

Latest News

On April 14, 2021, a jury convicted former Bushton, Kan. police chief Brian Treater of several...
Ex-police chief in central Kansas convicted in stalking case
Students returned to K-U's campus for the first day of class, they were welcomed by new...
Lawrence lifts limits as more KU students, staff get vaccine
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
12-year-old Kansas City child fatally shot in Leavenworth
On April 14, 2021, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) were among a handful...
Marshall, Hawley oppose moving ahead with hate crimes bill