Soaking rain for some, snow accumulation for others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next weather maker moves into the state today. Cloudy and dry conditions during the morning will turn wet during the late afternoon and evening as rain spreads west to east across the state.

As much colder air arrives tonight into Friday, the rain will mix with and change over to snow across western Kansas. Accumulation looks likely northwest of a Garden City to Hays line where 3-5 inches of snow is possible. The rain/snow line may move as far east as I-135, but accumulation looks unlikely in Salina and Wichita, though some slushy accumulation is possible in places like Russell, Hutchinson and Great Bend.

Any rain or snow will rapidly exit Friday evening leaving us dry, but chilly this weekend. Warmer weather will return to the state early next week as highs rebound into 60s.

Another cold front is coming to Kansas next week. After a mild Monday in the 60s, much colder weather – and possibly some rain/snow – move in on Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; rain by late afternoon. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 58.

Tonight: Cloudy, with rain. Wind: E/NE 10-15. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cold; light to moderate rain. Wind: NE/N 10-20; gusty. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; rain comes to an end. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 38.

Sat: High: 52. Low: 33. Cloudy and cool; breezy.

Sun: High: 61. Low: 38. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 68. Low: 40. Partly cloudy, warmer.

Tue: High: 55. Low: 35. Showers early; clearing, windy and cooler.

Wed: High: 60. Low: 44. Mostly cloudy.

