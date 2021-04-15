State BOE wants governor to veto pair of bills

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Board of Education wants Governor Laura Kelly to veto a pair of bills it says limits its authority in public education.

The bills the state BOE wants to veto would require students to pass a civics test and financial literacy course to graduate high school and restricts the gun-safety curriculum public schools are able to use in their classrooms.

Some board of education members say they don’t oppose the policies in the bills, but they believe the state board and local districts should decide what’s best for their curriculums and graduation requirements.

The state legislature did not pass the bills with the two-thirds majority needed to override a potential veto.

