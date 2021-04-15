Teen arrested in connection with threat at Winfield High School

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield Police Department said its investigation into a threat made to Winfield High School led to a teen’s arrest.

At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, police said someone called the high school and made a threat against the school. The Winfield PD said it immediately began investigating the threat.

On Thursday, a local business reported receiving a threat over the phone on Wednesday night. Police said the calls to the school and the business came from the same number and that it was determined that the call to the business had been made from outside of the United States.

“During the investigation, a person of interest was developed and interviewed,” Winfield police said. “A juvenile male was arrested for his involvement in the threat against the school.”

Police said there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.