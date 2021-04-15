Advertisement

WPD: Driver injured during road rage, shooting in west Wichita

Kellogg incident
Kellogg incident(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are investigating a case of road rage that resulted in a shooting in west Wichita on Thursday.

Sgt. Troy Nedbalek with the Wichita Police Department said around 11:12 a.m. a driver called 911 to report the road rage incident in the westbound lanes of Kellogg, between Meridian and West Street. He said someone pulled up and fired one round into the passenger side window. The driver suffered minor injuries to his upper chest and hands from the broken glass.

Sgt. Nebalek said if someone cuts off you in traffic, just let it go.

“It’s not worth getting in a road rage, tailgating, getting in a wreck getting somebody hurt. You get on Kellogg, yeah, you might speed but you’re going to get stopped at a light eventually. And the people that you passed doing 80 are going to catch up to you. So, drive the speed limit, be safe and just get where you’re going in one piece,” said Sgt. Nedbalek.

The victim got the suspect’s tag number and police traced it back to a residence. Officers there now conducting interviews.

