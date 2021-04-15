Wichita to open city pools, splash pads for the summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita unveiled a new splash pad at Evergreen Park on Thursday. It’s one of four new splash pads the city is adding to local parks this summer. Other new splash pads will also be located at Boston, Edgemoor and Linwood parks.

Existing water playgrounds are located throughout the city at Buffalo Park, Fairmount Park, Lincoln Park, Old Town Plaza, Osage Park and Riverside Central Park. The interactive fountains run from May to October. There is no admission to use the splash pads. No pets are allowed.

The city will also open its five public pools this summer. The facilities were closed last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pools located at Aley, College Hill, Harvest, Minisa and Orchard parks will be open on Memorial Day. Daily admission is $2 for children 17 and under, $3 for adults and $8 for families of 6 people (one must be an adult).

The city said is still looking to fill about 20-25 lifeguard positions. Applicants must be at least 15 years old. You can find more about the positions at wichita.gov/aquatics.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.