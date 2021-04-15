Advertisement

Wichita to open city pools, splash pads for the summer

The City of Wichita unveiled its new splash pad at Evergreen Park on Thursday. It's one of 4...
The City of Wichita unveiled its new splash pad at Evergreen Park on Thursday. It's one of 4 near water playgrounds to open across the city this summer.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita unveiled a new splash pad at Evergreen Park on Thursday. It’s one of four new splash pads the city is adding to local parks this summer. Other new splash pads will also be located at Boston, Edgemoor and Linwood parks.

Existing water playgrounds are located throughout the city at Buffalo Park, Fairmount Park, Lincoln Park, Old Town Plaza, Osage Park and Riverside Central Park. The interactive fountains run from May to October. There is no admission to use the splash pads. No pets are allowed.

The city will also open its five public pools this summer. The facilities were closed last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pools located at Aley, College Hill, Harvest, Minisa and Orchard parks will be open on Memorial Day. Daily admission is $2 for children 17 and under, $3 for adults and $8 for families of 6 people (one must be an adult).

The city said is still looking to fill about 20-25 lifeguard positions. Applicants must be at least 15 years old. You can find more about the positions at wichita.gov/aquatics.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested Dep. Tyler Brooks with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday...
Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman killed, man critically injured in Butler County crash
Info. on Child Tax Credit
Checks to families eligible for child tax credit on track to go out in July
Police: 1 mom threatens another with gun at school drop-off
Forecast snow amounts from Thursday night through Friday.
Rain and snow returning to Kansas

Latest News

On April 14, 2021, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) were among a handful...
Marshall, Hawley oppose moving ahead with hate crimes bill
Wichita Police Department badge
ACLU of Kansas, others sue Wichita Police Department for use of Gang List
Kellogg incident
WPD: Driver injured during road rage, shooting in west Wichita
Pratt HS Choir
4You: WSU softball head coach celebrates 600th win, Pratt HS choir to perform at Carnegie Hall