WPD officers give back, replace windows on woman’s home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are used to getting calls for help, but some of those calls go well beyond what we imagine. The Patrol South Community Policing Team in Wichita shows just how much their community means to them.

Thursday, they helped one Wichita woman by replacing her windows on her home.

”My house looks amazing, my new windows are awesome, and they all open. Wonderful,” said Tiffany Molder.

Molder has been a widow for seven years, and had a knee injury last year, so she can’t get on ladders. She needed a little help. With a limited budget, she didn’t know how she would get her new windows installed. Molder purchased the windows on her own, she just needed help putting them in.

“So basically I just went to the southside sub station and walked in and asked if they had community service the officers did. She gave me a phone number and told me to reach out to Officer Macy and so I did. Next thing I know I had an officer at my door and two weeks later here we are,” said Molder.

There were seven officers from the Patrol South Bureau. Officer Atlee Vogt was one of them.

“It is nice to see somebody in this kind of interaction rather than somebody calls 911 for service and we have to deal with that immediacy. We can kind of interact with her on a personal level,” said Vogt.

“It just means a lot knowing that the officers are willing to go out in their communities and help people like me who just need a little bit of help doing things I can’t do by myself,” added Molder.

Molder says seeing it done put a smile on her face.

Vogt says if you want help with something, you can contact their Public Information Office, and they will try and help you get in touch with the correct bureau or unit in your area.

