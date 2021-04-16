4You: 101 people become American citizens in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of Kansas welcomed 101 new U.S. citizens Friday at Wichita State University.

They come from 31 different countries and now live all throughout the state including McConnell Air Force Base.

“It is a huge honor to become a U.S. citizen. It was a dream of mine to come to this country and live the American dream and right now I feel like I am in that dream,” said Semih Kahraman.

Senior United States District Judge J. Thomas Marten presided over the ceremony and a clerk of the court administered the Oath of Allegiance. The League of Women voters were on hand to accept voter registration cards after the ceremony.

