ATF, Salina PD offer up to $5,000 reward for information in Ace Hardware gun theft

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Salina Police Department are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who stole firearms from Ace Hardware Home Center.

Police said in the early morning hours of April 14, someone broke into the business located at 321 South Broadway Boulevard and stole several firearms from the federal firearms licensee. The theft was caught on surveillance.

Salina police and agents from ATF’s Kansas City Field Division are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATFGUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips may also be submitted by texting ATFKC to 63975. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

The ATF is working closely with the members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

