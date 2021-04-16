Advertisement

Doctors point to low post-shot case number in support of COVID-19 vaccines

By Carolina Loera
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The CDC said about 5,800 people in the United States got coronavirus even after being fully vaccinated. That’s out of 77 million people who have received their full vaccine.

Even after the data was released, Stephanie Curtis of Wichita said it didn’t influence her decision to get the shot.

“I feel like just like with the flu shot if you get it, there’s still a chance you’re going to get it,” said Curtis.

KU School of Medicine-Wichita Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine/Center for Clinical Research Director Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D said the few cases of people getting sick is a sign of how effective the vaccine actually is.

“Again, the percentage of people getting Covid is so small, meaning that we are protecting millions of people,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt. " I think it’s really important to focus on that, not necessarily that there is 6,000 people that have gotten Covid after the vaccine, but more importantly how many millions of people have not had the virus.”

She said even though no vaccine is 100 percent effective it’s still important to get vaccinated.

“What the vaccines are there to do is really reduce your risk of getting it,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt. “But also make sure you’re not getting those really severe symptoms that unfortunately have taken the lives of so many.”

Thursday Pfizer’s CEO also said people who get the shot will most likely need to get a new dose in about a year, something Schwasinger-Schmidt said it’s not official.

“Remember, Pfizer and Moderna really got started around April or May of last year,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt. " So we’re really coming up on that mark where those first people who enrolled will have a year worth of data. That’s going to be really telling for us because we need to see if that protection is long lasting.”

Schwasinger-Schmidt said they’re hopeful the protection from the vaccine will last longer than a year, but depending on how the virus is changing, people may need booster doses along the way.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested Dep. Tyler Brooks with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday...
Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman killed, man critically injured in Butler County crash
Info. on Child Tax Credit
Checks to families eligible for child tax credit on track to go out in July
Kellogg incident
WPD: Driver injured during road rage, shooting in west Wichita
Forecast snow amounts from Thursday night through Friday.
Rain and snow returning to Kansas

Latest News

If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.
Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months
Students returned to K-U's campus for the first day of class, they were welcomed by new...
Lawrence lifts limits as more KU students, staff get vaccine
In this image released by World Press Photo, Thursday April 15, 2021, by Mads Nissen,...
Coronavirus hug image named World Press Photo of the Year
At the beginning of the pandemic, many people became more sedentary, may have turned to food...
Study looks at weight gain during pandemic