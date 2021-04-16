Advertisement

Friday looks and feels like February

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a late-season winter storm continues to impact the state.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a late-season winter storm continues to impact the state. While most of Kansas is wet and stays that way through this afternoon, northwest Kansas is white. Travel west of Hays on I-70 will be impacted through midday followed by improving conditions this afternoon.

Along and northwest of a Garden City to Hays line, 1-3″ of snow is expected today. The northwest corner of the state will see the heaviest snowfall with up to 5″ possible before ending this afternoon. The rest of the state can expect rainfall amounts between .75″ and 1.50″.

Highs today will more resemble February with maximum temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Under a mainly cloudy sky, Saturday will be a bit warmer, 40s and 50s, followed by much warmer temperatures on Sunday and Monday.

Another cold front is coming to Kansas next week. After a mild Monday in the 60s, much colder weather – and possibly some rain/snow – move in on Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and cold; light to moderate rain. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 47.

Tonight: An evening shower, otherwise cloudy and cold. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy, continued cool. Wind: N/NW 10-15. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds, cold; patchy frost. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 33.

Sun: High: 61. Low: 40. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 67. Low: 33. Warmer with increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 51. Low: 34. Rain/snow mix early; breezy and colder.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 42. Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 60. Low: 46. Mostly cloudy, chance of showers/storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

