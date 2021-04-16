Health experts: 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna better than not getting vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused, comes a question about the other two options available. Should those who want to avoid having to get two shots move forward with getting a dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines? While the vaccines require two shots for people to be fully vaccinated, Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said even with one dose of Pfizer or Moderna, you’re about 75 percent protected from COVID-19. She said obviously, having both doses gives you more protection.

If you were a fan of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it was just one dose, Byrne said one does is better than none.

“If you only want one shot, if you have your mind made up that it’s one shot or nothing, then get one shot of Pfizer or Moderna because at least you’ll have that 75 percent or so protection,” she said.

Byrne said she’s not condoning getting just one dose, but she wants people to be protected.

“One gentleman who was adamant about that came and said, ‘You know what, this wasn’t so bad, I guess I’ll schedule for the second one,’” she said. “If that is what gets people in and we can talk about whether or not the second dose is something they’re willing to get. At least get one because one is better than nothing. Two is what we aim for with Pfizer and Moderna, but one is better than nothing.”

With the recent news from Pfizer that those who get that vaccine may need a third booster shot in 12 months, Byrne said the county will continue to make plans to get everyone the shots they need.

“We will look at whatever we need to to keep people getting vaccinated,” she said. “And there are a lot of pharmacies and there are some practices where we are continuing to transfer vaccine to. And I would imagine we would just keep that partnership because it takes more than just the health department in a community this size to make sure everyone has access.”

The Sedgwick County Health Department has plenty of vaccine appointments available at the old downtown library in Wichita. You can book a vaccine appointment by clicking here.

