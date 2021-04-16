Advertisement

Kansas governor vetoes Republicans’ proposed income tax cuts

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks with reporters after vetoing a plan from Republican legislators...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks with reporters after vetoing a plan from Republican legislators for cutting state income taxes, Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed proposed income tax cuts and accused GOP lawmakers of trying to revive a nationally notorious fiscal experiment.

The bill Kelly vetoed Friday would have saved individuals and businesses $284 million over three years. Republicans could try to override her veto next month.

GOP legislators have said they want to provide relief to individuals and businesses whose state income taxes have risen because of changes in federal income tax laws.

But Kelly has repeatedly recalled the persistent budget shortfalls that followed income tax cuts in 2012 and 2013 under then-GOP Gov. Sam Brownback.

