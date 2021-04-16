Advertisement

Man dies in rollover accident in Edwards County Thrusday

(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is dead after a crash in Edwards County Thursday evening.

Brandon Reese, of Haysville, was traveling on U50 near Lewis when his vehicle left the roadway, rolling multiple times.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the airbags in his 2004 Ram pickup did not deploy. Reese was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

