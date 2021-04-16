Advertisement

Man shot in the neck in Mulvane, suspect arrested

On Friday morning, a man suffered a gunshot wound to the neck in Mulvane. Police made an arrest in the case.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was rushed to a Wichita hospital Friday morning following a shooting in Mulvane.

Police and EMS were called to the report of a gunshot wound in the 100 block of North First Street at 8:51 a.m.

They arrived to find a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck. Paramedics stabilized the man on the scene. Mulvane EMS then transported him to a Wichita area hospital.

Police arrested a suspect and booked them into the Sumner County Detention Center for aggravated battery. A preliminary investigation is underway. No names were released.

