Proposal, presidential order raise rural Kansans’ concerns about land ownership rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group opposed to the formation of a heritage area in north central Kansas and south central Nebraska on Thursday, April 15, wrapped up a series of town hall meetings.

Thursday evening, more than 300 people filed into an event center in Norton as speakers said getting the designation of “a heritage area” would interfere with private land ownership rights. The main goal of a heritage area would be to attract tourism to local museums, parks and attractions by allowing them to access federal dollars. The group behind it says it would not impact private property rights or impose regulations on land use.

Some landowners question if such a designation would have much impact.

“We’re not going to get that many tourists coming in. We have people now, but it’s not going to increase it that much,” said Norton County resident Kathy Wilmot. “But what you’re going to see (is) a lot of money being raised by different non-governmental groups or organizations to try and supposedly preserve these areas.”

Another big concern for some Kansas farmers and ranchers is an order from President Joe Biden, which could potentially expand federally-protected land onto private propoert.

