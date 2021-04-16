Advertisement

Stray shower Saturday; much nicer Sunday

The back half of the weekend looks much warmer
A stray shower may pop up Saturday.
A stray shower may pop up Saturday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a few pop up showers may develop Saturday, but they will be isolated and much of the state begins drying out. If you can push outdoor activities to Sunday, it will be much nicer.

Low temperatures on Saturday will be down in the 30s with cloudy skies and some drizzle here and there. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s, but with north winds it will feel colder. A stray shower is possible, especially over the eastern half of Kansas. The wind should gradually go down during the late afternoon.

As skies clear Saturday night, frost or a hard freeze is a concern. Sunday will warm up into the 60s and skies will be mostly sunny. Expect light winds to finish off the weekend too.

Next week looks colder than normal once again. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon and increase the winds out of the north. Highs Monday will range from the 40s in northwest Kansas to mid and upper 60s farther south.

Rain and snow returns to the state Monday night and Tuesday with some light accumulations likely. It does appear that by Tuesday afternoon, any snow that does fall will have melted.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; areas of drizzle. Wind: N/NW 10-15. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; few P.M. showers. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 33.

Sun: High: 61 Turning mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 40 Increasing clouds; rain/snow mix overnight.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 31 AM snow chance, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 30 Turning cloudy.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 42 Cloudy; chance for showers and storms.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 49 Cloudy; P.M. showers and storms.

