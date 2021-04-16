Advertisement

Wichita’s League 42 unveils statue honoring Jackie Robinson

A statue honoring Jackie Robinson was unveiled Thursday, April 15 at Wichita's McAdams Park.
A statue honoring Jackie Robinson was unveiled Thursday, April 15 at Wichita's McAdams Park.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seventy-four years ago Thursday, April 15, Jackie Robinson made history by becoming the first Black man in history to join Major League Baseball. To commemorate the historical breakthrough, Wichita’s League 42 on Thursday unveiled a statue at McAdams Park in Robinson’s honor.

The league, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for inner-city youth to play baseball, also honors Robinson, using the hall-of-famer’s number in its name.

The newly-unveiled statue is located in the newly-built Jackie Robinson Pavilion at McAdams Park. The park hosts games for League 42 which starts its season next Monday, April 19.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested Dep. Tyler Brooks with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday...
Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman killed, man critically injured in Butler County crash
Info. on Child Tax Credit
Checks to families eligible for child tax credit on track to go out in July
Kellogg incident
WPD: Driver injured during road rage, shooting in west Wichita
Forecast snow amounts from Thursday night through Friday.
Rain and snow returning to Kansas

Latest News

Coronavirus: Ready to Recover
Local doctors discuss COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness
Doctors say COVID cases in vaccinated people show how effective the vaccine is.
Doctors point to low post-shot case number in support of COVID-19 vaccines
ACLU lawsuit against WPD
Lawsuit filed against WPD over Gang List
Roger Marshall statement
Kansas senators make opposing votes on hate-crime related bill