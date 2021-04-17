Advertisement

Cool weekend, more sunshine tomorrow

Mix of sun and clouds, cool
Mix of sun and clouds, cool(KWCH-Weather)
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of clouds and sunshine today combined with a north breeze will make highs in the 50s feel a bit cooler. A spotty shower is possible for areas east of the Flint Hills. Overall, drier air works in tonight and clouds move out. Light wind and clear skies will lead to a cold night. A Frost Advisory covers parts of central Kansas tonight starting around 1 A.M. and continuing through 8 A.M. Sunday.

After a cold start to the morning, sunny skies and light winds will prevail through the afternoon. Warmer with temperatures in the lower 60s- the “pick day” of the weekend. A cold front will move into Kansas Monday afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind this system. Moisture will return Monday night behind the cold front and rain will transition to snow for most of central Kansas. Snow accumulation is possible through Tuesday morning. Right now, a dusting to a couple of inches look possible on grassy surfaces. We are not expecting the snow to stick around as this system will move through quickly. Sunshine and temperatures above freezing Tuesday afternoon will contribute to the rapid melting.

Still chilly on Wednesday with another slight chance of showers and rumbles on Thursday and Friday. Next weekend looks nice with much warmer temperatures and dry weather conditions.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 53.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 38.

Mon: High: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; rain/snow mix overnight.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 31 AM snow ending, then mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 30 Increasing clouds, cloudy overnight.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 39 Cloudy; chance for showers and storms.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy; P.M. showers and storms.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

