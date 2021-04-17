Kansas Humane Society seeks help with paying near $45K gas bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society reached out to the public on Friday, April 16, saying it “has been met with a crisis.” From the cold snap in February that impacted costs across Kansas, KHS reported receiving a natural gas bill of $44,771, about 12 times its normal bill in the winter.

“KHS, like many other non-profits, small businesses and families, has already faced many unexpected challenges this past year,” the organization said in a post on its Facebook page. “This added burden comes in addition to those challenges, as well as the challenge of providing a safe, loving place for thousands of homeless pets each year. At nearly 12 times higher than our normal monthly bill, this is not something we have the budget for.”

KHS said it “runs on a very tight budget” and it sets that budget a year in advance, “in order to make sure (the organization) can provide urgent medical care, shelter and comfort for almost 10,000 pets each year.”

“We do not receive funding from the government, the United Way or the Humane Society of the United States. We rely solely on the kindness and generosity of animal lovers like you,” the organization said.

KHS started a fundraiser to help with paying the near $45,000 gas bill. You can contribute to the cause on the organization’s Facebook page, or on its website.

