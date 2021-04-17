Sunny Sunday, but winter returns next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The clouds will clear and the temps will get warmer on Sunday, but winter weather will return next week.

We’ll have a few spotty showers possible this evening, but they’ll end around the time the sun goes down. Overnight, frost will be possible, so you’ll want to cover any sensitive plants outside. Lows will drop into the upper 28s to the mid-30s overnight.

Sunday, we’ll have frost in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 60s for most of the state. The wind will be mild, around 5-15 mph.

A cold front will move into Kansas from the north on Monday. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the 60s. By Monday evening, snow showers will begin to move into northwestern Kansas. A wintry mix will be possible for the rest of the state Monday night, turning into light snow by early Tuesday evening. The chance for snow/wintry mix will end by lunchtime on Tuesday.

Behind that front, highs will drop into the mid-40s on Thursday. We’ll warm back into the 50s on Wednesday.

More rain chances will return to Kansas Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated evening showers then frost overnight. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Morning frost then sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 64.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. Low: 39.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 68.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 32 AM snow ending, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 37 AM showers, PM storms possible.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 44 Partly cloudy with scattered showers.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 44 Partly cloudy.

