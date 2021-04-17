Advertisement

Woman injured in shooting at East Wichita Apartment Complex

One woman injured after police say the victim’s boyfriend shot her multiple times, then fled on...
One woman injured after police say the victim’s boyfriend shot her multiple times, then fled on foot.(KWCH)
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is injured after police say her boyfriend shot her multiple times in an apartment in East Wichita, then fled on foot.

The Wichita Police Department said around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 10000 block of East Boston. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her mid 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. She was conscious and breathing and she was transported to the hospital.

WPD said the woman identified the suspect as her boyfriend. Police are currently looking for him, but say there is no threat to the public.

The victim’s child was inside the apartment during the shooting, and is currently with family. The child was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday morning, a man suffered a gunshot wound to the neck in Mulvane. Police made an arrest...
Man shot in the neck in Mulvane, suspect arrested
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Video: Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he is introduced to speak at the West Side...
State Dept. watchdog says Pompeo, wife violated ethics rules
A crowd of more than 300 people gathered in Norton Thursday night, concerned about private land...
Proposal, presidential order raise rural Kansans’ concerns about land ownership rights

Latest News

Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
Kansas Humane Society in Wichita, Kansas
Kansas Humane Society seeks help with paying near $45K gas bill
Kansas corn
Upcoming cold weather could impact corn planting
STD testing
STDs in U.S. hit all-time high, pandemic blamed for situation getting worse