Woman injured in shooting at East Wichita Apartment Complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is injured after police say her boyfriend shot her multiple times in an apartment in East Wichita, then fled on foot.

The Wichita Police Department said around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 10000 block of East Boston. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her mid 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. She was conscious and breathing and she was transported to the hospital.

WPD said the woman identified the suspect as her boyfriend. Police are currently looking for him, but say there is no threat to the public.

The victim’s child was inside the apartment during the shooting, and is currently with family. The child was not injured.

