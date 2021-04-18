Advertisement

Enjoy today, but get ready for snow Tuesday

More April snow on the way
By Dean Jones
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Perfect spring weather today, however big changes headed our way Monday into Tuesday.

Sunshine in light wind speeds today with temperatures climbing into the 60s statewide. Dry weather overnight and through most of day on Monday. A strong cold front moving through Kansas with enter northern Kansas during the morning hours and move south into Oklahoma by sunset. Ahead of the cold front temperatures will reach the 60s to near 70. Behind the front, expect a 10-20 degree drop as it passes with temperatures into the 40s and 50s, gusty north winds and increasing clouds. The cold front will be moving through Sedgwick County between 4-6pm.

Monday night as temperatures fall into the 30s an upper level disturbance will move quickly through the state increasing our chances for wintry weather. A wintry mix changing to snow will be possible through midnight with all snow expected after midnight through Tuesday morning. Since the system is moving fast and soil/ground temperatures are fairly warm, accumulations will be light and mainly on grassy areas. Snow accumulations of 1-3″ will be possible along and north of I-70 with trace to 1″ amounts north of Highway 400. The wintry weather will be over by mid-morning Tuesday and sunshine will return through the afternoon, melting the snow quickly.

Chilly temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Another chance of showers/rumbles on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. Dry and warmer next weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cold start to the morning, then sunny and mild. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 64.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 39.

Monday: Sunny and warm. Wind: SW/W 5-15. High: 68.

Monday night: Wintry mix to snow overnight. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. Low: 32.

Tue: High: 47 AM snow ending, then mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy, PM showers/storms possible.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 45 Partly cloudy with scattered showers, maybe a few rumbles.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

