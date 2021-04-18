Advertisement

Man in serious condition after Saturday night shooting near downtown Wichita

A 25-year-old Wichita man is in serious condition after being shot Saturday night.
A 25-year-old Wichita man is in serious condition after being shot Saturday night.(KWCH)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 25-year-old Wichita man is in serious condition after being shot Saturday night. The shooting happened at around 9:48 p.m. at the 1400 block of S. Main St.

Wichita Police said when they arrived to a home they found the man who had been shot one time. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Police believe the man will survive.

Police said there were two adults inside the home as well as a child who were not hurt. Some people in the home were related.

Officers believe the shots were fired from outside of the home.

This is not a random incident. No arrests have been made.

