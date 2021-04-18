Advertisement

Two women get probation for actions in Wichita protests

KWCH court gavel
KWCH court gavel(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Two Wichita women who helped organize protests in the city last summer calling for changes in police conduct have been found guilty of misdemeanor charges connected to the demonstrations.

Gabrielle Griffie and Marissa Gonzalez both received probation sentences after their convictions for unlawful assembly in Wichita Municipal Court last week.

Both women were acquitted of disorderly conduct in the protests last July that at times blocked traffic while protesters marched down streets.

Their trials focused on whether the protesters could occupy the roads to deliver their message, and Judge Bryce Abbott ultimately decided that protesters had no right to impede traffic without a permit for their demonstration.

Students take the stage in memory of music director
Local combine helps high school athletes gain exposure
Students take the stage in memory of music director
