Winter returns to Kansas Monday night through Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is coming that will bring a chance for snow Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Tonight, we’ll have a clear to mostly clear sky. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.

Monday, a cold front will move into the state from the north. This will move through the northern half of the state by the afternoon, dropping highs into the 40s and 50s. Ahead of the front, in southern Kansas, highs will reach the 60s.

Snow showers will move into northwestern Kansas in the evening. They will move to the southeast, into central Kansas late Monday night. Snow showers will continue through the first half of the day on Tuesday before moving to the east.

Highs will reach the upper 40s on Tuesday, the mid 50s Wednesday, and the upper 50s Thursday.

Showers will be possible Thursday night through Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 68.

Tomorrow night: Rain turns to a rain/snow mix late. Wind: N/NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 33.

Tuesday: Morning snow then clouds decrease. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 49.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 35 Mostly cloudy, PM showers possible.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 44 Partly cloudy with scattered showers.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 71 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

