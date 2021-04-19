Advertisement

4You: Wichita State softball head coach celebrates 600th win, Pratt students head to Carnegie Hall

Kristi Bredbenner has coached the team for 10 years
4You: Wichita citizenship ceremony, Andover K9 teams recertify, League 42 unveils Jackie Robinson statue
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State University softball team celebrated a big win on Tuesday. It was head coach Kristi Bredbenner’s 600th win.

The Shockers are ranked in the USA Today Top 25 coaches poll for the first time in school history.

Bredbenner led the Shockers to NCAA regional appearances, in 2016 and 2018. In 2018 the team reached its first NCAA regional final game in school history. In 2016, the Shockers also made the Missouri Valley Conference Championship.

Bredbenner has served as head coach for the Shocker softball team for 10 seasons.

Some Pratt High School students are getting an opportunity of a lifetime.

The high school vocal choir has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York next year.

The board of education approved the out-of-state trip after listening to a performance by the choir.

