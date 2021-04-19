Advertisement

Another cold front is coming to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas. Before it arrives, it will be a milder Monday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies through midday will turn mostly cloudy by late afternoon.

The cold front will move through the Wichita area around 3 p.m. Behind the front, winds will switch to the north and gust over 30 mph as temperatures fall from the middle 60s into the upper 40s by 6 p.m. or almost a 20-degree drop in three hours.

A fast-moving area of snow will sweep across the state late tonight through Tuesday morning. The snow will be heavy at times but between a warm ground and only 3-4 hours of snowfall, accumulation of an inch or two will be mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. However, a few slick/slushy spots are possible during the Tuesday morning commute.

Any snow will quickly melt as the sun returns tomorrow afternoon and temperatures climb into the 40s. The remainder of the workweek looks warmer with a chance of showers, and a few storms, Thursday into Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Warmer with increasing clouds. Wind: W/N 10-20; gusty late. High: 65.

Tonight: Cloudy; snow likely after midnight. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Snow early, then decreasing clouds and colder. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Wed: High: 55. Low: 36. Increasing clouds.

Thu: High: 54. Low: 41. Cloudy, chance of showers in the afternoon.

Fri: High: 62. Low: 45. Morning showers, then isolated storms.

Sat: High: 68. Low: 46. Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 56. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

