Ashland School District holding vaccine clinic for students

Dr. Fauci comments on Johnson & Johnson vaccine return.
Dr. Fauci comments on Johnson & Johnson vaccine return.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT
ASHLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Clark County Health Department will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students in the Ashland School District who are 16 - 18 years old. The health department will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The district said the clinic will take place at the school. Paperwork will be sent home in advance for those who are interested.

In Clark County, 249 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The vaccination rate is about 358.1 per 1,000. As of 2019, 2,026 lived in the county.

