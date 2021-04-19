East High to distribute plants as part of annual community service project

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As part of an annual effort to give back to its community, Wichita East High School is taking a different, creative approach. The 13th anniversary of Aces in the Community is coming up next Wednesday, April 28.

Previously, Aces in the Community involved East High staff and students getting out and serving the community, “building connections between students, educators and the community of Wichita.” Through the years, the school said 13,000 East High students and faculty have served 84,400 hours of working in the city of Wichita,”

“Historically, our students travel throughout the community of Wichita. However, this year will be much different due to COVID. Safety is our priority, which is why we developed this plan to limit the interactions with community members,” a letter from East High Assistant Principal Derrick Heckman said.

The idea for this year is for East High to emulate a victory garden.

“We want to promote all of the victories in this past year. From the healthcare providers, to small businesses who are surviving to our teachers who continuously have to pivot their instruction, to the toughness and tenacity of our students, we wish to celebrate all of the victories in our community,” Heckman said.

He said the event would allow students to plant a containers or pots, designed and painted by the students, which will be hold their favorite vegetable or flower. The decorated pots or containers and the plants on April 28 will then be donated to a member of the Wichita community.

To help the school reach its goal, particularly with tomato plants -- which are easy to maintain -- the school asked for donations. Heckman said East High successful grow about 1,400 vegalte4a plants in its science department , but was short of the 1,800 plant goal.

“Aces in the Community is a tradition in which we can positively impact our community by thinking globally and acting locally, and we are hopeful for your support,” Heckman’s letter said.

Among those who stepped up with donations was the Sutherlands home improvement store on North Amidon. On Monday afternoon, April 19, students planted the vegetables and flowers in the decorated containers and pots they’ll distribute next week.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.