Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer officially launches 2022 gubernatorial campaign

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer officially launched his 2022 gubernatorial campaign Monday.

With the launch, Colyer was accompanied by U.S. Senator for Kansas Roger Marshall where he received the senator’s endorsement.

Colyer announced his pick for campaign treasurer last month.

Colyer, a Republican, will face-off against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt during the primaries. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, is running for re-election.

