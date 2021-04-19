Advertisement

Garland returns to Oklahoma City for bombing memorial

By Associated Press
Apr. 19, 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has returned to Oklahoma City to speak at a remembrance ceremony for the Oklahoma City bombing.

Garland was the featured speaker Monday at a ceremony at the National Memorial and Museum.

Garland was a young Department of Justice staffer who led the investigation into the bombing in 1995. He warned that the same domestic extremism that led to the bombing that killed 168 people still exists today.

The outdoor ceremony was attended by first responders, bombing survivors and family members of victims. Behind the speakers were empty metal chairs representing each person who died in the bombing.

