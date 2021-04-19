Gov. Laura Kelly tours Wesley Medical Center, visits with Black Nurses Association in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Wichita on Monday as part of her “Back to Work, Back to School” tour.

Last week, the tour was focused on economic development. This week’s focus is on health care. The governor visited Wesley Medical Center and got a chance to tour the children’s hospital. She also spoke to members of the Black Nurse’s Associations. Her big message was to call for Medicaid expansion and urge Kansans to get vaccinated.

“We need to keep ratcheting that up, we have to reach herd immunity if we really want to go back to work, back to school and back to normal,” said Gov. Kelly.

The Sedgwick County Health Department partnered with the Wichita Black Nurses Association and churches in underserved communities to help get more vaccines into the arms of minorities in Wichita.

You can find a list of mobile clinics hosted by the Black Nurses Association and Sedgwick County, below.

DATE TIME LOCATION ADDRESS SCHEDULING INFO Wednesday, April 21, 2021 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. City of Bel Aire 7651 E. Central Park Ave. Mobile Clinic Walk-In Saturday, April 24, 2021 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Haysville Schools 900 West Grand Ave., Haysville Call (316) 554-2200

to schedule appointment Wednesday, April 28, 2021 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heart of Christ Church 856 South Green St., Wichita, KS Mobile Clinic Walk-In Saturday, May 1, 2021 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Evergreen Recreation Building 2700 N. Woodland, Wichita, KS Call (316) 670-4947

to schedule appointment Sunday, May 2, 2021 1-5 p.m. St. Mary Baptist Church 1648 E. 17th St., Wichita, KS 2nd dose clinic* Wednesday, May 5, 2021 2-6 p.m Brookside UMC 2760 S. Roosevelt St., Wichita, KS Mobile Clinic Walk-In Monday, May 10, 2021 2-6 p.m. Greater Pentecostal COGIC 730 N. Cleveland, Wichita, KS 2nd dose clinic* Sunday, May 16, 2021 1-4 p.m. Cedar Chapel UMC 1140 E. 47th St., Wichita, KS 1st dose clinic* Saturday, May 22, 202111 a.m. to 4 p.m. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Evergreen Recreation Building 2700 N. Woodland, Wichita, KS 2nd dose clinic* Sunday, June 6, 2021 1-4 p.m. Cedar Chapel UMC 1140 E. 47th St., Wichita, KS 2nd dose clinic*

* For those who scheduled appointments after receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

