Gov. Laura Kelly tours Wesley Medical Center, visits with Black Nurses Association in Wichita

Gov. Laura Kelley continued her "Back to Work, Back to School" tour in Wichita on Monday, April...
Gov. Laura Kelley continued her "Back to Work, Back to School" tour in Wichita on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Wesley Medical Center and St. Mark United Methodist Church with the Black Nurses Association.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Wichita on Monday as part of her “Back to Work, Back to School” tour.

Last week, the tour was focused on economic development. This week’s focus is on health care. The governor visited Wesley Medical Center and got a chance to tour the children’s hospital. She also spoke to members of the Black Nurse’s Associations. Her big message was to call for Medicaid expansion and urge Kansans to get vaccinated.

“We need to keep ratcheting that up, we have to reach herd immunity if we really want to go back to work, back to school and back to normal,” said Gov. Kelly.

The Sedgwick County Health Department partnered with the Wichita Black Nurses Association and churches in underserved communities to help get more vaccines into the arms of minorities in Wichita.

You can find a list of mobile clinics hosted by the Black Nurses Association and Sedgwick County, below.

DATETIMELOCATIONADDRESSSCHEDULING INFO
Wednesday, April 21, 202110 a.m. to 3 p.m.City of Bel Aire7651 E. Central Park Ave.Mobile Clinic Walk-In
Saturday, April 24, 202110 a.m. to 2 p.m.Haysville Schools900 West Grand Ave., HaysvilleCall (316) 554-2200
to schedule appointment
Wednesday, April 28, 202110 a.m. to 3 p.m.Heart of Christ Church856 South Green St., Wichita, KSMobile Clinic Walk-In
Saturday, May 1, 202111 a.m. to 4 p.m.Evergreen Recreation Building2700 N. Woodland, Wichita, KSCall (316) 670-4947
to schedule appointment
Sunday, May 2, 20211-5 p.m.St. Mary Baptist Church1648 E. 17th St., Wichita, KS2nd dose clinic*
Wednesday, May 5, 20212-6 p.mBrookside UMC2760 S. Roosevelt St., Wichita, KSMobile Clinic Walk-In
Monday, May 10, 20212-6 p.m.Greater Pentecostal COGIC730 N. Cleveland, Wichita, KS2nd dose clinic*
Sunday, May 16, 20211-4 p.m.Cedar Chapel UMC1140 E. 47th St., Wichita, KS1st dose clinic*
Saturday, May 22, 202111 a.m. to 4 p.m.11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Evergreen Recreation Building2700 N. Woodland, Wichita, KS2nd dose clinic*
Sunday, June 6, 20211-4 p.m.Cedar Chapel UMC1140 E. 47th St., Wichita, KS2nd dose clinic*

* For those who scheduled appointments after receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

