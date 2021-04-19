Advertisement

Hester Ford, oldest living American, dies at 116 years old

Hester Ford celebrated what is believed to be her 115th birthday in 2019.
Hester Ford celebrated what is believed to be her 115th birthday in 2019.(WBTV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN/KWCH) - The oldest living American has died. Hester Ford passed away peacefully in her home in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday.

Ford’s family says the mother of 12 was born on August 15, 1904, which would make her 116 at the time of her death, but the Gerontology Research Group says she was 115. She had 68 grandchildren, 125 great-grandchildren and at least 120 great-great-grandchildren.

The group now lists Thelma Sutcliffe of Nebraska as the oldest living American. Sutcliffe was born in 1906.

The world’s oldest person is Kane Tanaka of Japan at 118 years old, it says.

