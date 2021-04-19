Hester Ford, oldest living American, dies at 116 years old

(CNN/KWCH) - The oldest living American has died. Hester Ford passed away peacefully in her home in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday.

Ford’s family says the mother of 12 was born on August 15, 1904, which would make her 116 at the time of her death, but the Gerontology Research Group says she was 115. She had 68 grandchildren, 125 great-grandchildren and at least 120 great-great-grandchildren.

The group now lists Thelma Sutcliffe of Nebraska as the oldest living American. Sutcliffe was born in 1906.

The world’s oldest person is Kane Tanaka of Japan at 118 years old, it says.

