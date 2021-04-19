Husband and wife healthcare workers giving back during challenging past year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In this past year, occupying time had people searching for respite in sourdough starters, binge-watching TV shows and getting to that long-delayed project.

For a husband and wife in the medical field, it meant giving their time to some else, even during the pandemic.

“I didn’t really know about it,” said Cayden, a Little with Big Brothers Big Sisters. “My nanna said ‘I signed you up for Big Brothers Big Sisters,’ and I was very excited.”

Cayden said it would take about a year before he got word last April from Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters. He’d been matched with Dalton and Lauren Miller.

“My dad is actually a Big in Harvey County. I actually got involved in Bigs when I was in high school,” said Lauren Miller.

Dalton Miller said, “Looking for a volunteer opportunity, and this is kind of the perfect match for us.”

Still during the early days of the pandemic, it altered how this relationship started.

Lauren Miller said, “It was kind of strange not getting to meet Cayden in person when we first met him. We met through online video chatting, and we did that several times before we actually got to meet him in person.”

This match was perfect for all three.

“We’d spend like three hours on that call, and it wasn’t like meeting a new person. It was like meeting an old friend,” said Cayden.

No longer limited to video calls, Cayden and the Millers stay busy during their time together with plenty of activities.

“It’s awesome,” Lauren said, “We get to do things we probably wouldn’t get to probably normally think of to go out and do like bowling or riding bikes.”

Dalton said, “Playing in the park.”

“We kind of get to be kids again,” Lauren added. “That’s a lot of fun.”

For Cayden, some of the best times have been playing football, joining the Millers for a backyard barbeque and watching movies. He said this also gives him people to look up to and talk with.

“I needed someone to talk to, sometimes, so, Lauren and Dalton, I can just, when they come to see me, I can just come and talk to them and enjoy my time with them,” Cayden said.

Lauren said, “Definitely just kind of creating that relationship with him and seeing it grow, and how much it’s grown already within a year is pretty crazy.”

However, the benefit of this time isn’t just for Cayden.

“Not only the little will get a lot out of it, but you will as well.” Lauren said, “You’ll be surprised at how much you’ll get out of it as well as a mentor.”

The Millers said they anticipate their time with Cayden because it helps them focus on life outside of their careers.

“Takes our minds away from the stresses of working in healthcare,” said Lauren.

Lauren works as a dental hygenist, and Dalton is an ICU nurse who has been working in the COVID unit. This past year has made for a long and challenging one.

“It’s definitely been a hard year on everybody there,” said Dalton. “It’s been hard with the patients we get to see, how sick they are, and definitely seeing Cayden is a big stress reliever for us, just getting out of the house and being able to do things with him.”

The influence of Dalton and Lauren has Cayden already set on one aspect of his future.

Cayden said his brother was both signed up by their grandmother, and his brother recently got a match. Cayden said when he is older, he wants to make sure there are mentors there for kids like his brother.

Cayden said, “I really want to be a Big when I grow up because of my brother and the experience that Lauren and Dalton gave me.”

Like many non-profits during the past year, Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters has seen a decrease in the number of volunteers they have and donations, but that is starting to turn around.

The organization said they’re always looking for mentors and asking anyone interested to reach out.

