Advertisement

Hutchinson man arrested in dog’s death

Hutchinson police arrested Aaron Woods on Friday, April 17, 2021, for animal cruelty. His...
Hutchinson police arrested Aaron Woods on Friday, April 17, 2021, for animal cruelty. His roommate said he threw her chihuahua out of the house for bad household manners. The dog dog.(Reno County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested a man on Friday evening. He’s accused of the death of his roommate’s dog.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of E. 4th in reference to cruelty to animals call on around 7:25 p.m. They arrived and spoke with a 22-year-old woman who owned a chihuahua.

She told police that she and her roommate had been in on an ongoing argument over her dog’s household manners. During the argument, she said he threw the dog out the front door of the house. Officers found dog deceased at the residence.

Police arrested 24-year-old Aaron Woods on one count of cruelty to animals, knowingly killing, a first offense. He has since bonded out of jail. This is currently a misdemeanor, but detectives are investigating it further to see if it meets the threshold of a felony.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More April snow on the way
Enjoy today, but get ready for snow Tuesday
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Byron Brown mug
WPD needs help finding suspect after shooting at East Wichita Apartment Complex
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas.
Another cold front is coming to Kansas
Students take the stage in memory of music director
Students take the stage in memory of music director

Latest News

FILE - In this April 19, 1995, aerial file photo, the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah...
Garland returns to Oklahoma City for bombing memorial
Doctors say COVID cases in vaccinated people show how effective the vaccine is.
Reno County begins accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Fauci comments on Johnson & Johnson vaccine return.
Ashland School District holding vaccine clinic for students
Wichita Police are looking for a charcoal-colored mustang that has a rapidly back-firing exhaust.
Wichita Police seek help in finding car with rapidly backfiring exhaust