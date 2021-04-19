Hutchinson man arrested in dog’s death

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested a man on Friday evening. He’s accused of the death of his roommate’s dog.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of E. 4th in reference to cruelty to animals call on around 7:25 p.m. They arrived and spoke with a 22-year-old woman who owned a chihuahua.

She told police that she and her roommate had been in on an ongoing argument over her dog’s household manners. During the argument, she said he threw the dog out the front door of the house. Officers found dog deceased at the residence.

Police arrested 24-year-old Aaron Woods on one count of cruelty to animals, knowingly killing, a first offense. He has since bonded out of jail. This is currently a misdemeanor, but detectives are investigating it further to see if it meets the threshold of a felony.

