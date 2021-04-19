Advertisement

Kansas law enforcement agencies to take part in National Drug Take-Back Day

(Patrick Sison | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several law enforcement agencies across Kansas will take part in National Drug Take Back Day this year.

National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 24.

Agencies across the state will serve as drop-off sites for leftover medications that need to be safely disposed of.

According to a release by the Kansas State Attorney General’s office, since the program began in 2010, more than 101 tons of medication have been collected and disposed of.

Drop-off will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Drop-off locations can be found at takebackday.dea.gov.

