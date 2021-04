WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Owners of local restaurant, Leo’s Taqueria, are offering a $1,000 reward for locating their restaurant’s food trailer.

The owner says it was stolen from his home in Southwest Wichita Friday night.

Call police or contact Leo Zapata directly at 316-796-2387 if you have any information.

