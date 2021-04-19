Possible return to sidelined Johnson & Johnson vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five days after the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine was put on pause, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he thinks the vaccine will be making a return to the public sooner rather than later.

The specific vaccine was put on hold last week because of reported blood-clot side effects. Dr. Fauci said he would be surprised if the vaccine isn’t resumed in some form by Friday. He expects the single dose shot to be back in circulation but with limits based on age or gender.

Chief Medical Officer at GraceMed Health Clinic, Dr. Julie Elder said even though Fauci is a part of the organizations examining the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, his timeline on a return is not official.

“I think the key thing to remember right now is it’s still speculation,” said Dr. Elder. “The CDC, the FDA and then their advisory committees still have to meet and look at all the evidence, all the data and then come to the conclusion that they want to put it back out there. Right now it’s still very preliminary but there’s nothing concrete and that decision hasn’t been finalized as of today.”

Dr. Elder said at GraceMed, they’ve chosen to only offer the Moderna vaccine so she doesn’t have a firsthand experience with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to form a stance on it.

“Certainly, I’ve read the evidence, I’ve read the publications and that kind of thing. But any time there are major side effects or adverse outcomes, they’re obligated to report them,” said Elder.

“The side effect reported with the J&J, it was a very rare side effect, very rare. And we’ve been giving out Moderna, I know there’s been Pfizer available as well in the community and the efficacy and the safety profiles are very good overall,” said Elder.

If you don’t feel comfortable getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you can find out which clinics near you, offer which vaccine types through our Vaccine Locator page.

