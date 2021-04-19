Reno County begins accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Monday, April 19, the Reno County Health Department began accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine. No appointments are needed to get a vaccine at the health department 209 West 2nd in Hutchinson. However, those wanting to make an appointment can do so by calling the health department at 620-604-2900.

A clinic at the First United Methodist Church in Hutchinson is alos administering second doses only for those who already received their first shot there. The last large clinic at the Sports Arena in Hutchinson took place Friday, April 16. Ahead of the walk-in clinic, the Reno County Health Department reported on Friday that nearly one third of the county’s residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“As there are so many other locations administering the vaccine now, we believe we can efficiently manage the walk-in demand at the Health Department,” said Reno County Health Department Director Karla Nichols.

The Health Department is open from 7:30 a.m. to Monday, Tuesday, and from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday They will be administering the Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 or older.

“The vaccine is free to any Reno County resident, regardless of citizen status or insurance,” the health department said.

For more information about the vaccine, visit www.renogov.org/741/COVID-19. Residents needing a ride to a clinic to get the vaccine can call RCAT at 620-694-2913.

