Reno County Health Department to begin accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine

Reno County, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Monday, April 19, the Reno County Health Department will be accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine at their 209 West 2nd location. No appointment will be needed.

However, if you would like to schedule an appointment, you can call the health department at 620-694-2900.

The First United Methodist Church clinic will be administering second doses only for those who received their first dose there.

The last large clinic at the Sports Arena is scheduled for this Friday, April 16.

Second doses will be given to those who received their first dose there on March 15.

Nearly a third of Reno County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“As there are so many other locations administering the vaccine now, we believe we can efficiently manage the walk-in demand at the Health Department,” said Reno County Health Department Director Karla Nichols.

The Health Department is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They will be administering the Moderna vaccine for anyone over the age of 18. The vaccine is free to any Reno County resident, regardless of citizen status or insurance.

For more information about the vaccine, click here. For a ride to one of the clinics, call RCAT at 620-694-2913.

