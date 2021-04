WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo will offer 50% off regular admission in honor of Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.

The discount will only be valid for visits on that day and tickets can be purchased online at scz.org.

