Snow first, then freezing temperatures threaten through Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a fast moving system will leave behind some snow in Kansas, but it shouldn’t hang around for very long. The chilly weather for April will stay through at least Wednesday, and any tender plants will need to be covered or moved inside.

Low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s around most of Kansas. Afternoon temperatures Tuesday will rebound to the 40s with mostly cloudy skies. North winds will start to relax late into the day.

Freeze warnings continue into Wednesday morning with another period of lows in the 20s. Look for increasing clouds midweek and some rain chances return for Thursday and Friday, especially over central and eastern Kansas. We should notice warming temperatures by the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning cloudy; chance for snow late (T-1″). Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Snow early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear and cold. Wind: W/NW 5-10. Low: 29.

Wed: High: 57 Increasing clouds.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 38 Cloudy; chance for a few P.M. showers.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 44 Cloudy; chance for showers and a few storms.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 48 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 57 Mostly sunny, windy, warm.

