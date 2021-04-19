Advertisement

Snow first, then freezing temperatures threaten through Wednesday

Any accumulation should be melted by mid-morning Tuesday
A late April snow will be here and gone before we know it.
A late April snow will be here and gone before we know it.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a fast moving system will leave behind some snow in Kansas, but it shouldn’t hang around for very long. The chilly weather for April will stay through at least Wednesday, and any tender plants will need to be covered or moved inside.

Low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s around most of Kansas. Afternoon temperatures Tuesday will rebound to the 40s with mostly cloudy skies. North winds will start to relax late into the day.

Freeze warnings continue into Wednesday morning with another period of lows in the 20s. Look for increasing clouds midweek and some rain chances return for Thursday and Friday, especially over central and eastern Kansas. We should notice warming temperatures by the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning cloudy; chance for snow late (T-1″). Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Snow early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear and cold. Wind: W/NW 5-10. Low: 29.

Wed: High: 57 Increasing clouds.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 38 Cloudy; chance for a few P.M. showers.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 44 Cloudy; chance for showers and a few storms.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 48 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 57 Mostly sunny, windy, warm.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More April snow on the way
Enjoy today, but get ready for snow Tuesday
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Byron Brown mug
WPD needs help finding suspect after shooting at East Wichita Apartment Complex
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas.
Another cold front is coming to Kansas
Students take the stage in memory of music director
Students take the stage in memory of music director

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas.
Another cold front is coming to Kansas
A cold front is coming that will bring a chance for snow Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Winter returns to Kansas Monday night through Tuesday
More April snow on the way
Enjoy today, but get ready for snow Tuesday
The clouds will clear and the temps will get warmer on Sunday, but winter weather will return...
Sunny Sunday, but winter returns next week