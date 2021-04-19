Advertisement

Voting locations for USD 375 bond election

USD 375
USD 375(USD 375)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting is available to those in Butler County at the Courthouse on the second floor in the County Clerk’s office until noon April 19. For Sedgwick County residents, early voting will take place until noon April 19 at the election office.

More details about the election can be found here.

These locations will serve as voting locations on Election Day, April 20 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters Residing In PrecinctWill Vote AtLocation
Benton City & Benton Twp & Murdock TwpThe Benton Church14300 SW 200th, Benton, KS
Towanda City & Towanda Twp & Fairview TwpTowanda Community Building315 Main, Towanda, KS
Augusta Twp, Bruno Twp & Spring TwpAugusta Methodist Church2420 N Ohio St, Augusta, KS
El Dorado Twp & Lincoln TwpEl Dorado Civic Center201 E Central Ave, El Dorado, KS
El Dorado W3 & El Dorado W4Trinity Methodist Church430 N Eunice St, El Dorado, KS
Bel Aire 3Bel Aire City Building7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS
218, 237 & 238Central Christian Church2900 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
217 & 221Eastminster Presbyterian Church1958 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS
222Holy Cross Lutheran Church600 N Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS
Lincoln, Minneha 17, Payne 1, Payne 3, Payne 4 & Payne 5Kechi City Building220 W Kechi Rd, Kechi, KS

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More April snow on the way
Enjoy today, but get ready for snow Tuesday
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Byron Brown mug
WPD needs help finding suspect after shooting at East Wichita Apartment Complex
Students take the stage in memory of music director
Students take the stage in memory of music director
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts

Latest News

Leo’s Taqueria offering $1,000 reward for stolen food trailer
Leo’s Taqueria offering $1,000 reward for stolen food trailer
Possible return to sidelined Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Possible return to sidelined Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Husband and wife healthcare workers giving back during challenging past year
Husband and wife healthcare workers giving back during challenging past year
Cayden got word last April from Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters he’d been matched with Dalton...
Husband and wife healthcare workers giving back during challenging past year