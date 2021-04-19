Voting locations for USD 375 bond election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting is available to those in Butler County at the Courthouse on the second floor in the County Clerk’s office until noon April 19. For Sedgwick County residents, early voting will take place until noon April 19 at the election office.

More details about the election can be found here.

These locations will serve as voting locations on Election Day, April 20 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters Residing In Precinct Will Vote At Location Benton City & Benton Twp & Murdock Twp The Benton Church 14300 SW 200th, Benton, KS Towanda City & Towanda Twp & Fairview Twp Towanda Community Building 315 Main, Towanda, KS Augusta Twp, Bruno Twp & Spring Twp Augusta Methodist Church 2420 N Ohio St, Augusta, KS El Dorado Twp & Lincoln Twp El Dorado Civic Center 201 E Central Ave, El Dorado, KS El Dorado W3 & El Dorado W4 Trinity Methodist Church 430 N Eunice St, El Dorado, KS Bel Aire 3 Bel Aire City Building 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS 218, 237 & 238 Central Christian Church 2900 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 217 & 221 Eastminster Presbyterian Church 1958 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 222 Holy Cross Lutheran Church 600 N Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS Lincoln, Minneha 17, Payne 1, Payne 3, Payne 4 & Payne 5 Kechi City Building 220 W Kechi Rd, Kechi, KS

