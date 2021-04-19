Voting locations for USD 375 bond election
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting is available to those in Butler County at the Courthouse on the second floor in the County Clerk’s office until noon April 19. For Sedgwick County residents, early voting will take place until noon April 19 at the election office.
These locations will serve as voting locations on Election Day, April 20 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Voters Residing In Precinct
|Will Vote At
|Location
|Benton City & Benton Twp & Murdock Twp
|The Benton Church
|14300 SW 200th, Benton, KS
|Towanda City & Towanda Twp & Fairview Twp
|Towanda Community Building
|315 Main, Towanda, KS
|Augusta Twp, Bruno Twp & Spring Twp
|Augusta Methodist Church
|2420 N Ohio St, Augusta, KS
|El Dorado Twp & Lincoln Twp
|El Dorado Civic Center
|201 E Central Ave, El Dorado, KS
|El Dorado W3 & El Dorado W4
|Trinity Methodist Church
|430 N Eunice St, El Dorado, KS
|Bel Aire 3
|Bel Aire City Building
|7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS
|218, 237 & 238
|Central Christian Church
|2900 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS
|217 & 221
|Eastminster Presbyterian Church
|1958 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS
|222
|Holy Cross Lutheran Church
|600 N Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS
|Lincoln, Minneha 17, Payne 1, Payne 3, Payne 4 & Payne 5
|Kechi City Building
|220 W Kechi Rd, Kechi, KS
