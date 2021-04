Week of April 19: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Workforce Professional - Business Services Representative | Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11449668

TUESDAY: HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Trades Specialist | Sedgwick County | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11418247 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple positions in Corrections, Health Dept., COMCARE, Facilities Maintenance, Sheriff’s Dept., Administrative Support, Emergency Services

WEDNESDAY: Carpenter | McCownGordon Construction | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11451431 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: IT Support Specialist

THURSDSAY: A&P Mechanic (2nd Shift) | Yingling Aviation, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11374591 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Propeller Shop Coordinator, Aircraft Painter, Line Service Technician, Director of Maintenance, Citation Project Manager, Avionics Project Manager, Avionics and Service Administrator, Aircraft Interior Installer, Tool Crib Attendant

FRIDAY: Operating Technician Filler/Labeler (2nd Shift) | The Sherwin Williams Co. | Andover | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11435892 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Operating Technician Paint Maker and Environmental, Health & Safety Specialist

