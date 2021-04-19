Advertisement

Wichita Police seek help in finding car with rapidly backfiring exhaust

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a vehicle with an exhaust that rapidly backfires, causing shooting calls around the city.

Police responded to multiple calls on April 11 and 18 of drive-bys or shots fired where they were unable to locate evidence, damage or injuries of a shooting.

“The calls caused a lot of fear throughout the community,” a release by the department said.

On Monday, April 19 after 4 a.m., an officer, while on a stop, saw a charcoal-colored mustang going eastbound on Kellogg in the 5300 block. The mustang accelerated, causing its exhaust to rapidly backfire, sounding like gunfire.

The officer was not able to catch up to the mustang due to its extreme speed, according to the department.

Those with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or the identity of the driver is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

